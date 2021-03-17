Crystal Cruises launches new Bahamas Escapes from July | THE DAILY HERALD

Escap

“Crystal Serenity”

NASSAU/MIAMI–On Thursday, March 11, in a joint virtual press conference with Minister of Tourism & Aviation for the Bahamas, Dionisio D’Aguilar, Crystal Cruises announced its plans to restart cruising with new close-to-home Bahamas Escapes beginning July 3, with a series of sixteen seven-night, round-trip cruises from Nassau on its flagship Crystal Serenity.

In addition to its Nassau itineraries, Crystal will also offer 16 seven-night voyages round-trip from Bimini beginning on July 4. With her new Bahamas Escapes cruises, Crystal Serenity becomes the first ship to homeport in the Bahamas, as well as the first ocean ship to sail from the Americas since the cruise industry’s voluntary halt in operations almost a year ago. In attendance at Thursday’s press conference announcing the new Bahamas Escapes cruises were Jack Anderson, Crystal’s interim president and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Minister D’Aguilar and Director General in the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Joy Jibrilu.

“Like our guests, we have been eagerly looking forward to the day we can welcome them back on board, and we’re thrilled that this day will come in the Bahamas,” Anderson said. “The new Bahamas Escapes cruises will allow travellers to enjoy luxury cruising now, as well as bring much-needed benefits to the local workforce, airlines, restaurants, retailers and hotels for pre- and post-cruise stays. The launch of these cruises will also drive economic growth to the Bahamas, which, like other destinations around the world, has been negatively affected by the global pandemic.”

“The Bahamas is ready and delighted to welcome cruise visitors back to the islands and to partner with Crystal Cruises in the effort to restore and help re-activate our tourism industry and protect jobs and businesses,” D’Aguilar said. “Crystal Cruises will go on record as the only cruise line offering Bahamas-only voyages that highlight the signature features and experiences travellers can find here in our islands, and the support that these cruises will bring to multiple communities within the country will be tremendous. We have worked tirelessly to ensure a safe and healthy stay for all travellers, enhancing the innately spacious and outdoor-focused experience the islands provide. Guests will find ample room to roam and a warm welcome from the people of this unique destination.”

Anderson added, “We can offer these cruises with mutual confidence, thanks to the meticulous planning and health and safety protocols that both Crystal Cruises and the Bahamas have put in place, which Crystal Cruises’ sister cruise line, Dream Cruises, has successfully implemented in Taiwan and Singapore for over seven months with no incidents on board. The all-Bahamas itineraries allow us to sail without risk of border closures, and our North American guests to sail as close to home as possible.”

Crystal Serenity will return to sailing with reduced capacity, providing guests a passenger space ratio that is twice that of contemporary cruise lines. The onboard Crystal Family will welcome guests back home to a shipboard experience featuring spacious guest staterooms, suites and social areas; abundant choices for activities and enrichment; elegant surroundings and amenities; and genuine, personalised service.

“Travellers’ sense of exploration has only grown over the past year, and the destinations featured on the new itineraries are ideal for unwinding and renewing the spirit, as well as adventures that remedy restlessness brought on by extended stays at home. Some of the destinations we are calling on are only visited by private yachts and our guests will have the opportunity to visit these idyllic places that are not on other cruise itineraries,” Anderson said.

Departure will be from either Nassau, a hub of art, nightlife and history with 17 spectacular beaches, colourful fish and ancient reefs, lavish resorts and straw markets, and home to the third-largest wine cellar in the world built by notorious pirate, Howard Graysmith; or Bimini, a Hemingway favourite known as the sport fishing capital of the world, where cruisers can also enjoy the resort amenities of The Beach Club at Bimini, a private island oasis with a lagoon-style pool, hammocks, cabanas and cocktail lounge. In addition to Nassau and Bimini, Bahamas Escapes feature four Bahamian destinations: Harbour Island, Great Exuma, San Salvador Island and Long Island.

These ports of call are subject to final confirmation and enhancement and may also vary according to the captain’s discretion due to weather or other conditions.

Crystal announced on February 18 that guests must be fully inoculated with a COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to boarding any Crystal ship. This new requirement is in addition to existing, comprehensive Crystal Clean+ 4.0 measures, including negative COVID-19 tests for both guests and crew, reduced capacity, social distancing, nimble mask policy and health screening questionnaires.

In addition to the peace of mind provided by such robust protocols, Crystal is enticing travellers with savings, reduced deposits and an extended final payment date to 60 days prior to first date of service, as well as other incentives.

The new Bahamas cruises will replace Crystal Serenity’s previously scheduled itineraries that were set to sail July 8 through and including October 19. Guests who were booked on these voyages have the option to transfer their bookings to one of the new cruises with an applicable 115 per cent cruise credit based on cruise fare paid.

