CTO Chairman keynote speaker at Statia’s Women’s Day Gala | THE DAILY HERALD

CTO chairman Jacqueline Johnson. (CTO photo, courtesy STDF)

EUSTATIUS– Caribbean Tourism Organisation (CTO) Chairman Jacqueline Johnson will be the keynote speaker at the St. Eustatius Women’s Day Gala at Mike van Putten Youth Centre/Lions’ Den on March 7, 7:00-10:00pm.

Johnson directs the strategic marketing and sales development of several bridal websites. She has also worked with the Condé Nast Bridal Media and was vice president and associate Publisher of Bridal Guide magazine and executive director for New York Magazine.

In addition to being a frequent correspondent, blogger and writer for a number of publications, Johnson works as an advisor to several governments. She hosts marketing forums and bridal symposiums worldwide, bringing the best talent in the bridal industry to exchange ideas.

St. Eustatius Development Foundation (STDF) public relations officer Teena Lopes said that Johnson also provides her expertise for special projects such as round-tables, webinars and bridal promotions that unite buyers and sellers in the travel industry.

As a seasoned veteran of the travel industry, her career of more than 25 years has spanned the full spectrum, from the advertising agency where she oversaw and implemented marketing and media strategies for cruise lines, travel destinations and hotels, to the field of consumer and trade magazines where she further honed her skills. Johnson is a certified travel counsellor through the Travel Institute’s educational programme.

Lopes said Johnson’s “vast knowledge” has garnered her an understanding of travel agents, wholesalers and tour operators.

For her distinguished service in the travel industry, Johnson was given the NOAH Award from the Academy of Tourism organisation, which honours role models and mentors in each of the travel disciplines within the expanding field of macro-tourism.

She also received the CTO’s Outstanding Service Award in recognition of dedicated service and professional excellence in the development and promotion of tourism to the Caribbean. At CTO’s 50th anniversary she was acknowledged with the Tourism Medal of Excellence as one of the 50 most powerful persons in the Caribbean, and at this year’s Caribbean Ball she was again acknowledged with the CTO Award of Excellence for her tireless dedication and exceptional support in the region.

Johnson is a member of several organisations such as Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association, Africa Travel Association and the Association of Travel Marketing Executives.

The Women’s Day Gala during which Johnson is the keynote speaker is being organised by a committee chaired by Ingrid Whitfield with the support of STDF, represented by product development manager Maya Pandt. Other committee members are Minerva van Putten of Excellence Consultancy, Aisheline Maduro of Soaring Dimensions and Paula Pompier.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/cto-chairman-keynote-speaker-at-statia-s-women-s-day-gala