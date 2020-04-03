CTOS orders personal protection materials for schools and kitchen | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT–With regard to the measures announced by President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Caisse Territorial des Oeuvres Scolaires (CTOS) President Pascale Alix-Laborde ordered five-litre cans of soap and hydro-alcoholic sanitiser gel for the benefit of all public schools of the first and second degree; and ordered masks and gloves for all CTOS staff.

By Préfectoral decree No. 2020-022 of March 18, crèches and maternity assistance homes were requisitioned to pay particular attention to the reception of children of hospital staff who are essential to the management of the current health crisis.

To this end, the staff of the Central Kitchen is responsible for the preparation and delivery of meals to the requisitioned crèches and maternity homes.

Also, CTOS staff are mobilised at Emile Choisy School, together with the Collectivité and National Education staff, to guarantee the reception and meals of the children of health personnel essential to the management of the crisis.

In conjunction with the Department of Solidarity and Families, CTOS is committed to distributing meals to vulnerable persons (elderly and/or with reduced mobility) previously identified by the Collectivité’s Department of Autonomy. CTOS remains mobilised and available to all those involved in the management of this health crisis.

