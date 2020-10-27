CuisinArt Golf Resort and Spa to re-open on November 14 | THE DAILY HERALD

CuisinArt Resort on Rendezvous Bay.

ANGUILLA–With the opening of Anguilla’s borders planned for November 1, several hotels are planning to open in the near future using the safety protocols outlined by the government. CuisinArt Golf Resort and Spa is planning to open on November 14 with reduced rates during the upcoming season and safety practices that will include outdoor activities, open-air dining experiences and unlimited golf. Guests will be tested on arrival in Anguilla and after a 10- or 14-day period, when they will be allowed to leave the hotel if they have a negative test.

Other “bubble activities” at CuisinArt include outdoor yoga, meditation, aqua cycling, tennis, “pickleball” and kayaking. There will be enhanced culinary experiences, including beach barbecues and special theme nights. There is a new Executive Chef, Dino Jagtiani, a 22-year haute cuisine veteran, with experience overseeing sophisticated culinary programmes at Caribbean restaurants and hotels and cruise lines.

CuisinArt is located on beautiful Rendezvous Bay beach and following Hurricane Irma was completely upgraded with enhanced golf, wellness, design and amenities. As well as beachfront suites there are several villas for long-term stays. It is currently offering very good rates for travellers and is also to cover the cost of the mandatory testing fees. The resort has recently implemented enhanced deep cleaning and sanitisation measures and cleaning frequency has been increased. Resort staff will undergo temperature checks regularly, wash hands frequently and wear disinfected masks and uniforms. Dining is only at outside venues but room service is available too.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/cuisinart-golf-resort-and-spa-to-re-open-on-november-14