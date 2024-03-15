Culinary adventures await at SXM Lagoon Festival 2024 | THE DAILY HERALD

A glimpse from last year’s SXM Lagoon Festival.





SIMPSON BAY–This year's SXM Lagoon Festival offers an extensive line-up of events spanning four thrilling days. From March 21 to March 24, both locals and tourists are warmly invited to immerse themselves in the quintessential Caribbean experience, boasting culinary competitions.

The event commences on Thursday, March 21, with a showcase of culinary prowess at the Best of the Best Chef Competition, hosted by The Yacht Club Port de Plaisance from 9:00am to 4:00pm. The public can witness talented chefs demonstrate their skills.

Participation is open to all by signing up via The Yacht Club at Port de Plaisance's official Facebook page. The festivities continue into the evening with the Kick Off Party starting at 7:00, featuring music, hors d’oeuvres and an open bar.

On Friday, March 22, guests are invited to indulge their palates at the Cocktail Competition held at Palapa Marina, starting at 8:00pm. A place in the competition can be secured by registering on Palapa Marina's website. The evening culminates with the renowned Jungle Party featuring DJs Jayson Miro and Cal Um.

Saturday, March 23, presents a culinary experience with the Food Truck Festival at Skyport Marina from 11:00am onwards. Visitors will be able to savour an array of dishes served by local food trucks, providing an ideal setting for networking and exploring potential business collaborations.

As the festival draws to a close on Sunday, March 24, the St. Maarten Yacht Club will be hosting the Captains Cup Race from 1:00pm to 5:00pm. “Whether you're an experienced sailor or a spectator, this event promises exhilarating moments on the water,” the St. Maarten Yacht Club announced. Registration is mandatory and can be completed by contacting

. Proceeds from this event support the Junior Sailing Programme of the Sint Maarten Yacht Club, making your participation even more meaningful.

Sunday also offers Carnival by the Bay & the Closing Party at Yacht Club Isle del Sol. Starting at 5:00pm at Yacht Club Isle de Sol, this party invites to dance to the rhythm of Caribbean beats, mingle with fellow revellers and bid farewell to a week of celebration. For further information and updates, please contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

or follow it on social media.

