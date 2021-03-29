Culinary enthusiasts find their way back to Taste of Cultures | THE DAILY HERALD

Director of Tourism Charles Lindo hosting Taste of the Cultures.

ST. EUSTATIUS–After an absence of twelve months, Taste of the Cultures returned to St. Eustatius on Thursday, March 25. A crowd of close to 1,000 culinary enthusiasts descended on Mike van Putten Youth Centre/Lions’ Den Village to enjoy local entertainment, island community spirit and international cuisine.

There were 15 booth-holders from around the world offering food and refreshments. However, demand exceeded supply and the offerings of some countries, such as Suriname, sold out quickly. Joining the queue at the donut booth also proved a lengthy experience.

Nevertheless, the atmosphere was one of joy. “It is really nice to see old friends again,” said one of the “tasters” present. “We have gone without so much in the time of COVID. Now, we can renew friendships and reunite with the vibrant spirit of Statia.”

At the Portuguese booth Diamantino and Dulce Freire were serving a traditional dish of “bacalao”, which is salted cod. “We are so pleased to be back,” said Diamantino. “Statia is a small island yet this Taste of the Cultures brings everybody together.”

There were booths representing Statia in various capacities, but also St. Maarten, Curaçao, Aruba, Guyana and others.

Keeping the mood high and electric were host and Tourism Director Charles Lindo and DJ MAX. Bethel Methodist schoolchildren provided dance steps – uncertain at times – but not without enthusiasm. The Turbulanzz band closed out the event and entertained the crowd late into the night.

