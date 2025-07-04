Cultural docuseries given to local schools | THE DAILY HERALD

Alvin Prescod (right) handing over the docuseries “240 Seconds of We Own T’ing” to the school manager of Sr. Borgia Elementary School.





PHILIPSBURG–Alvin Prescod is distributing the cultural docuseries “240 Seconds of We Own T’ing” to local schools. The films capture the voices, stories and legacies of some of St. Maarten’s most iconic cultural figures.

USB drives containing the full series were presented to several schools during their final week of classes last month.

“We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to Sr. Borgia Primary School, Charlotte Brookson Academy for the Performing Arts, and Asha Stevens Hillside Christian School for opening their doors and engaging in this important cultural exchange,” said Prescod. “It is our hope that this material will be incorporated into their local curriculum; not only during St. Maarten’s Day celebrations, but as a year-round resource for cultural education and storytelling.”

Prescod says he wants to distribute the films to more primary and secondary schools in the coming school year.

The docuseries is available online for free at www.facebook.com/weownting and through the website www.weownting.sx.

Prescod added: “We would like to once again express our deepest thanks to our committed partners who made this initiative possible. Our appreciation goes out to Laser 101, Islandpreneur and [Caribbean Culture Fund – Ed.] ‘Cultuurfonds Caribisch Gebied’, whose financial and institutional support through an approved grant application provided the fuel to bring this vision to life, my brother John Prescod and the rest of team Focus Forward Media and, of course, to our interviewees for their willingness to share their stories. This is only the beginning of a larger movement to embed cultural storytelling at the heart of education in St. Maarten.”

