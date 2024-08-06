Cultural event being held to mark Jamaica’s 62nd Independence Day | THE DAILY HERALD

Jamaica’s High Commissioner to the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago Natalie Campbell-Rodriques.

PHILIPSBURG–A cultural celebration will be held this weekend to mark the 62nd Independence Anniversary of Jamaica, themed “One Love to the World,” which is being observed today, Tuesday, August 6.

Jamaica’s High Commissioner to the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago Natalie Campbell-Rodriques will be in St. Maarten from August 9 to 11 to help Jamaicans in St. Maarten/St. Martin celebrate the occasion.

She will be present at the cultural celebration at Rupert I. Maynard Youth Community Center in St. Peters on Saturday, August 10, from 7:00pm to 10:00pm. There will be several performances by local Jamaican talent and refreshments will be on sale. The event will be emceed by Brother Bless. On Sunday, August 11, an event will be held at the Victory Temple Church of God in Weymouth Hill, from 10:00am to 12:00pm

In a message on the occasion, the Honorary Consul of Jamaica in St. Maarten Julia Brown said though Jamaicans are miles away from their homeland, their hearts beat fiercely for Jamaica. “Today we honour the spirit of our nation and the sacrifices of those who fought for our freedom. As we reflect on our independence let us remember the rich tapestry of our culture, our history and our achievements. From the vibrant rhythms of Reggae and sports, to the mouthwatering flavours of our cuisine, our Jamaican identity transcends borders,” Brown said.

“In every nook and cranny of the world, you will definitely find a Jamaican there. It is a source of pride that unites us, whether we are on the shores of Jamaica or in the warmth of the Friendly Island of St. Maarten. While we celebrate our heritage, we must also recognise the unique position we hold as members of the Jamaican diaspora. We are ambassadors of our culture, sharing our traditions and values with the world. Let us continue to uplift our community, promote our businesses and support and love one another as we navigate life in a foreign land. Together we can foster a sense of belonging and ensure that the Jamaican spirit thrives wherever we are,” she said.

