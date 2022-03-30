Cultural food extravaganza at Taste of the Cultures today | THE DAILY HERALD

Attendees at the last Taste of the Cultures held in November 2021.



ST. EUSTATIUS–The highly anticipated Taste of the Cultures event will be held at the Mike van Putten Youth Centre/Lion’s Den today, Wednesday, March 30.

The cultural food event starts at 6:00pm and will feature foods from different destinations around the world. Attendees will be entertained by the musical offerings of DJ Ricky G and Turbulanzz Band.

The event is normally held on the last Thursday of every month, but was rescheduled to today. The last time the Taste of the Cultures was held was in November 2021.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/cultural-food-extravaganza-at-taste-of-the-cultures-today