Curaçao cases on the decline | THE DAILY HERALD

WILLEMSTAD—Curaçao’s Epidemiology Department on Thursday reported 94 coronavirus infections after 860 people were tested, a positivity rate of 11 per cent.

There were 315 recoveries, reducing the number of active infections to 3613.

Curaçao Medical Centre (CMC) had 100 patients with COVID-19 symptoms, 42 of them in the intensive care unit ICU). Nine more are at neighbouring Aruba’s ICU.

The pandemic claimed two more lives for a total of 80 so far, one in the hospital and the other at home.

