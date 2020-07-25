Curaçao closes border with St Maarten | THE DAILY HERALD

Izzy GerstenbluthWILLEMSTAD–Curaçao is following the advice of epidemiologist Izzy Gerstenbluth to temporarily close the border with St. Maarten due to its recent spike in coronavirus infections, said Prime Minister Eugene Rhuggenaath. He said while no formal decision had yet been made, the expert’s recommendations would be adhered to by government. Indications are that Curaçao carrier JetAir may be executing its last flight to St. Maarten for the time being today, Sunday. The fact that most of St. Maarten’s new COVID-19 cases are apparently local plays a role. “The pandemic remains a threat to public health, so I will do everything -within reasonable limits to prevent importing cases,” argued

Rhuggenaath.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/curacao-closes-border-with-st-maarten