Curaçao curfew now 11am | THE DAILY HERALD

Cleaning gutters ahead of the storm



WILLEMSTAD–The curfew imposed by Curaçao’s government in connection with the approaching tropical system was changed from 4:00pm to 11:00am, announced Prime Minister Gilmar Pisas.

Reason was that the potential cyclone approaching the ABC-islands had accelerated. “We, therefore, have to adjust the strategy,” said Albert Martis of the Meteorological Service. “There is still talk of a major disturbance that will pass south and could become a hurricane.”

“Meteo” estimates that there is a good chance that wind speeds of hurricane-force will be measured. Winds will increase around 1:00pm this afternoon and may continue until 6:00pm to 7:00pm.

All shops and businesses were to close must at 10:00am. Government asked for the cooperation of employers.

From 11:00am nobody is allowed out on the streets except people with vital professions. Pisas advised the population to turn on the emergency radio on 97.9 FM and ensure they have sufficient batteries.

|

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/curacao-curfew-now-11am