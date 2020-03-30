Curaçao has 11th case, island shelters in place | THE DAILY HERALD

WILLEMSTAD–Curaçao Prime Minister Eugene Rhuggenaath has ordered a full curfew.

The curfew starts Monday at nine in the evening as previously announced, but instead of ending at six in the morning will continue all day. This measure is in effect for two weeks.

The prime minister says that because of the situation, government must take stricter measures to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus. People with a vital profession are exempted.

Also, it is not allowed to invite others over. Everyone must stay in their own homes.

People who need to leave the house for an emergency are to send an email to info@kalamidat.cw for permission. All shops except pharmacies, super- and minimarkets, gas stations and hardware stores must close at 7:00pm.

Public transport continues for employees of essential businesses.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/curacao-has-11th-case-island-shelters-in-place