Curaçao made waves during ANATO 2026 | THE DAILY HERALD

All wearing national football team jerseys

WILLEMSTAD–The Curaçao Tourism Board (CTB), together with 22 private sector partners, participated in the 45th edition of the “Vitrina Turística ANATO” in Bogotá, Colombia – one of the largest tourism fairs in Latin America. This year, the three-day event attracted 35 destinations and welcomed more than 56,000 tourism professionals.

The island’s attendance is part of a strategic vision focused on strengthening relationships with key partners in the neighbouring South American nation, including airlines, tour operators, travel agents, wholesalers and media representatives.

“ Captain Blue Face” was also present

Delegation leaders

This year, Curaçao featured a vibrant stand in the main exhibition area, generating strong traffic from hospitality professionals throughout the event. The stand was designed around the “Blue Wave” theme, aligning with the excitement leading up to the 2026 World Cup.

As part of this, “Captain Blue Face” Brenton Balentien was present to bring energy and create a fun, engaging connection with visitors. The opportunity was also used to encourage Colombian partners to invite their clients to visit Curaçao, while exploring new opportunities for collaboration with those present at the stand.

Throughout the three-day event, the Curaçao team held several strategic meetings with airlines, tour operators, travel agents, wholesalers and media outlets. For private sector partners, these meetings created additional opportunities to strengthen relationships with Colombian counterparts.

Part of the delegation were Curaçao Hospitality and Tourism Association Chata, Curaçao Airport Partners (CAP), Hyatt Inclusive Collection, Papagayo, Avila Beach Hotel and TUI Blue, Renaissance Wind Creek Resort, Van der Valk Kontiki Beach Resort, Mangrove Beach Corendon all-inclusive resort, Curio Collection by Hilton, DeLynne Boutique Hotel, Coral Estate Luxury Resort, Marriott Beach Resort, LionsDive Beach Hotel, ACOYA Resort, Villas & Spa, Curaçao Vacation Tours, Fiesta Tours, BlueFinn Charters, Dolphin Academy/Sea Aquarium, Samurai Curaçao, Mermaid – and Miss Ann Boat Trips/Irie Tours, FBTT Travel, Z Air and Rumba Tours.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/curacao-made-waves-during-anato-2027