Curaçao MP arrested for drugs, money laundering | THE DAILY HERALD

WILLEMSTAD–“Korsou Esun Miho” (KEM) leader Michelangelo “Lo” Martines was held in Curaçao early Tuesday morning by the Kingdom Detective Cooperation Team RST as part of the “Bleda” investigation.

Martines faces suspicions of drug trafficking and money laundering, a significant development in a criminal probe that has been ongoing for over a year. These extensive inquiries are aimed at addressing serious offences that have a substantial impact on public safety and community trust.

Working under judicial supervision, RST carried out a search of a property, confiscating multiple items that could serve as incriminating evidence. The Prosecutor’s Office has opted not to release additional details at this time to ensure the investigation's integrity.

Authorities have indicated that further arrests may be forthcoming as the investigation continues.

Martines has been a Member of Parliament since 2021. Initially KEM sat in the opposition benches, but since the split between MFK and PNP, the one-seat party together with independent parliamentarian Zita Jesus-Leito supports the Pisas II Cabinet.

The screening process for the appointment of MFK’s two new coalition partners’ respective ministers is currently underway. It is expected that this will be concluded within the next few days.

Martines was previously convicted for involvement in drug trafficking. He was in prison for this, but has been active as an entrepreneur and politician since his release.

The arrest takes place just a few days before his birthday. On Friday, November 8, Martines will turn 51. He had announced that he would celebrate this with a grand party on Brionplein featuring performances by various local bands and deejays.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/curacao-mp-arrested-for-drugs-money-laundering