Curaçao North Sea Jazz 2020 called off | THE DAILY HERALD

WILLEMSTAD – After close consultation, “Fundashon Bon Intenshon” (FBI) and Mojo Concerts have decided to call off the Curaçao North Sea Jazz Festival (CNSJF) for September 2020. The reason is the same as in 2017: there are not enough suitable acts available for this period.

Following last year’s edition, the festival normally held at the World Trade Center (WTC) in Piscadera is now forced to a standstill.

For this internationally competing event, organisers say they need at least two world-class acts, preferably headliners that have not performed on the island yet. In the past months it has become clear such acts are not available during this specific time.

“Despite past achievements, it remains challenging to sign on headliners for the festival weekend. In that time of the year, not many acts are touring and the costs of flying in artists and their bands, crew, and equipment for just one concert are very high,” stated a release.

This is what led to the festival’s cancellation in 2017 too. FBI and Mojo will now contemplate the future of CNSJF.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/curacao-north-sea-jazz-2020-called-off