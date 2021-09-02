Curaçao receives last part of sixth tranche | THE DAILY HERALD

THE HAGUE–Curaçao will shortly be receiving the second half of the sixth tranche of liquidity support from the Dutch government involving an amount of NAf. 95.5 million.

Dutch caretaker State Secretary of Home Affairs and Kingdom Relations Raymond Knops announced this in a letter that he sent to the First and Second Chambers of the Dutch Parliament on Tuesday.

During the June 18 meeting of the Kingdom Council of Ministers, it was decided that Curaçao, when complying with the attached conditions, would receive NAf. 168 million in liquidity support, spilt up in two separate tranches. The first tranche of NAf. 75.5 million was paid on July 15.

In consultation with Dutch caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte and caretaker Minister of Finance Wopke Hoekstra, Knops determined that Curaçao had sufficiently complied with the conditions of the second part of the sixth tranche of liquidity support.

The first condition had to do with the equalisation fund (“schommelfonds”) at the Social Insurance Bank SVB. The Curaçao Council of Ministers, on July 31, took a decision with regard to a measures package to stabilise the equalisation fund in 2022 and 2023 without increasing the government’s contribution.

The next conditions that Curaçao complied with had to do with establishing the execution agenda for the period August 15 to September 30, with the inclusion of agreements with regard to the measures to minimise losses at Curaçao Medical Center (CMC), as well as plans of approach for the new tax office and reform of the fiscal system.

