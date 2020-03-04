Curaçao represented at NY Times Travel Show | THE DAILY HERALD

It was busy at the island’s booth.

WILLEMSTAD–The Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) and several private-sector partners recently participated in the New York Times Travel Show, the largest of its kind in North America, at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.

This 17th edition attracted 35,568 attendees, including 11,750 from the commercial travel industry and another 23,000 who enjoyed more than 747 organisations from 176 different countries exhibiting their destination and products. Visitors were able to get a closer look at both domestic and international destinations.

CTB gave a presentation, informing the members of the press and travel agents on the different festivals and other activities featured on the island’s events calendar. On the second and third days, the show was open to the public and Curaçao’s team shared information with all visitors to their booth on the island, accommodations and attractions.

The new direct flight from JFK with JetBlue and the one from Newark with United were also promoted. All who visited the booth could register to win a trip to the island as well as other prizes offered by the participating hotels, by using the Curaçao “reality goggle” to take a virtual trip around the destination.

The private sector partners were Acoya Curaçao Resort, Villas & Spa, Avila Beach Hotel, Corendon Mangrove Beach Resort, Curaçao Marriott Beach Resort, Dreams Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino, Kontiki Beach Resort, Livingstone Jan Thiel Resort, Oasis Coral Estate Beach, Dive & Wellness Resort, Papagayo Beach Resort, Renaissance Curaçao Resort & Casino and Sunscape Curaçao Resort, Spa & Casino.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/curacao-represented-at-ny-times-travel-show