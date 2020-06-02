Curaçao resort closes its doors | THE DAILY HERALD

WILLEMSTAD–At this unprecedented moment in time, just like the whole world, Santa Barbara Beach & Golf Resort in Curaçao has been presented with extraordinary problems. “In addition to the financial challenges that the hotel has faced since its inception ten years ago, the negative impact of COVID-19 on the property has been and will continue to be massive, while there is no clear outlook on when business will be able to pick up to acceptable levels,” stated a company release.

“Therefore, after careful deliberation and due to all the current circumstances, we are deeply saddened to announce that Santa Barbara Beach & Golf Resort was forced to file for mass termination today [, Monday, June 1, – Ed.] with the Ministry of Labour.”

The resort is expected to be closed for 12-18 months. Some 300 employees will lose their job.

The 350-room property is operated by Benchmark Hospitality International. The Old Quarry Golf Course, Boca 19 and Barbara Beach will remain open to the public.

“We are truly sorry, in the first place for our amazing staff, as well as for our loyal guests, our partners and our community,” said management.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/curacao-resort-closes-its-doors