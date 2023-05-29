Curaçao video with island’s MLB icons | THE DAILY HERALD

From left Didi Gregorius, Jurickson Profar, Jonathan Schoop and Andrew Jones playing dominoes on on the beach.

WILLEMSTAD–Recently, Curaçao Tourist Board (CTB) launched a new promotional video in collaboration with local Major League Baseball (MLB) icons Andruw Jones, Jurickson Profar, Jonathan Schoop and Didi Gregorius to “show in a fun way the best parts of spending your vacation in Curaçao.”

According to a press release, they are seen playing dominoes, whereby “each explains from his point of view, activities that you need to do for sure when you are in Curaçao. In this way, CTB wants to invite future visitors to come experience our ‘dushi’ island Curaçao, just like our icons are doing.”

The video is specifically focused on future visitors in key source markets the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, who are interested in travelling to the region.

This is part of CTB’s strategy to promote the destination through sports. The video aims to amaze future visitors with all the island has to offer, like culture, art and activities to relax and/or explore, “leading them to decide right away to come experience our MLB icons’ itinerary for themselves.”

Recording the video took place over the course of a few months when the icons were available during the MLB off-season at various locations, including the downtown area and nature sites, but also on the water and under the sea.

It was directed and produced by VIO Sambo Films and will be distributed as a 90-second commercial. There will also be several shorter versions of 30 seconds to be used on social media.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/curacao-video-with-island-s-mlb-icons