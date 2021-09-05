Curfew hours changed to 9:00pm to 5:00am | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT–Given the more favorable consolidated epidemiological indicators over the last few days and to remain consistent in the actions carried out since the beginning of the crisis by proceeding in stages for several weeks, Préfet Serge Gouteyron decided the curfew hours can be relaxed.

As of Saturday, September 4, the curfew is in effect from 9:00pm to 5:00am until September 10, at which time the health situation will be reviewed again.

However, the scrupulous application of barrier measures and hand hygiene in general must remain rigorous. The préfet renewed his call for vaccination, not only to protect oneself but also to protect others.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/curfew-hours-changed-to-9-00pm-to-5-00am