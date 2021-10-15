Curfew hours in St. Martin to start midnight to 5:00am | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT—Due to a significant improvement in the COVID-19 figures, Préfet Serge Gouteyron decided to extend the curfew until Friday, October 22, but with hours to start from midnight to 5:00am.

The latest health bulletin for St. Martin for October 4 to 10 reported 32 new COVID cases compared to 40 the week before while St. Barths did not have any new cases. This improvement is the result of the commitment of all in the fight to stop spread of the epidemic.

The Préfecture said however it is important to remain vigilant since as of October 15 six patients are being treated for COVID-19 in the Louis Constant Fleming Hospital.

St. Barths will return to normal closing hours; restaurants and hotel restaurants can close at 1:00am and bars, cafes, brasseries, restaurant bars and hotel bars may close at 2:00am. Discotheques or night clubs can close at 5:00am.

To date, only vaccination has proven to be an effective solution in the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic. People who are not yet vaccinated can make an appointment at the Louis-Constant Fleming Hospital in Concordia via the website www.santé.fr.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/curfew-hours-in-st-martin-to-start-midnight-to-5-00am