Curfew in French St. Martin to be maintained until June 28 | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT—Despite what the Préfecture described on Friday as a “significant decrease” in COVID-19 cases, the curfew in St. Martin will be extended to June 28, effective tonight Friday, but with slightly relaxed hours between 11:00pm and 5:00am.

The latest data from the Regional Health Agency ARS show a significant decrease in COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the week. The positivity rate is 2.8 per cent this week compared to 4.3 per cent last week.

“The decrease is there, even if it is relatively slow," Director-General of ARS Valérie Denux confirmed, adding she is disappointed with the low vaccination rate of 28 per cent. "It’s not a question of wait and see, you must get vaccinated. The faster we raise the rate of vaccination, the more it will avoid a fourth wave".

She noted that vaccinated people are 10 times less contagious than non-vaccinated people. Out of about 80 to 90 people coming to be vaccinated every day, about 10 are young persons from 12 to 18 years old since vaccinations were authorised for them a few days ago with parental consent.

The hospital in St. Martin, whose staff has been particularly busy in recent weeks, has also seen a significant drop in attendance and occupancy in the COVID unit. However, even if this trend has begun, the Préfet calls for the utmost caution. Some 11 people have died in less than a month. The situation therefore remains fragile.

For these reasons, the Préfet has decided to maintain the curfew in St. Martin. All travel is prohibited between 11:00pm and 5:00am until Monday, June 28, at 5:00am. Restaurants and bars are authorised to re-open and receive the public until 11:00pm, including hotel restaurants.

Sports, religious and cultural events require a declaration and authorisation from the Préfecture. The Préfet reminds that vaccination remains the best way to protect oneself against the COVID-19 epidemic.

The Galisbay vaccinodrome is open from Monday to Saturday from 8:00am to 4:00pm including for teenagers from 11 to 18 years old. Nearly 28 per cent of the population has received a first injection, which is a favourable factor in the fight against the epidemic of COVID-19, but still insufficient to allow a return to normal life.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/curfew-in-french-st-martin-to-be-maintained-until-june-28