Curfew to be implemented on French side from Sunday | THE DAILY HERALD

The Préfet announced the curfew at a press conference Thursday.

MARIGOT–A night-time curfew will be implemented for ten days on the French side from 8:00pm to 6:00am as of this Sunday, May 30, and will last to the morning of June 9, Préfet Délégué Serge Gouteyron announced at a press conference Thursday afternoon.

Regional health authority ARS disclosed on the same day that 122 new COVID-19 cases were declared during the period May 17-23. Pressed on the number of active cases currently in the territory, the Préfet replied: “Three hundred and sixty.”

He said the daily curfew’s objective is to control the spread of the virus and reduce cases before June 9, which is the date the requirement of compelling reasons for travel was to be lifted. If there is no improvement in the situation after 10 days, the curfew will be extended. The travel measure could also be postponed.

All bars and restaurants will have to close at 8:00pm. Only hotel restaurants and bars will be allowed to stay open for their guests.

An “attestation” system will be introduced again to permit only essential movement for medical or professional reasons, and persons must apply directly for the waiver on the website of the Préfecture, where more details will be posted this weekend. Gendarmerie checkpoints will also be installed at the four border points.

The Préfet reassured that the borders will not be closed.

