Customs intercepts drugs at Saba port, Bonaire airport | THE DAILY HERALD

SABA/BONAIRE–Customs in Saba found approximately 470 grams of marijuana and 100 grams of cocaine in a freight shipment during a regular check on Wednesday, August 12.

The consignment’s recipient, a 41-year-old woman S.M., has been arrested by officers of the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force KPCN. The drugs were hidden in or between food items, the police stated.Customs officials at Flamingo Airport in Bonaire found 850 grams of marijuana during a regular check of travellers and their luggage in the morning hours of Wednesday, August 19.A woman C.E.F. (46) who arrived on a flight from Curaçao was checked by Customs during the controls. Several packages with marijuana were found on the woman’s body during the check.

The marijuana was confiscated by Customs Department officials and the woman was arrested. The drugs and the suspect were handed over to the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee for further investigation, KPCN stated.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/customs-intercepts-drugs-at-saba-port-bonaire-airport