Customs seizes 9.5kg of cocaine at airport | THE DAILY HERALD

AIRPORT–St. Maarten Customs seized 9½ kilogrammes (kg) of cocaine at Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) on Wednesday, which was hidden within the covers of children’s books that were in the possession of a Brazilian woman J.C.M.

arrived in St. Maarten on a Copa Airlines flight. Customs officers searched her as part of a routine control and became suspicious when the woman appeared nervous while authorities were examining her suitcases. According to Customs, this resulted in a more thorough examination.

It was during this subsequent search that officers found 50 packages, totalling 9.5kg of cocaine, hidden within the covers of children’s books in the woman’s possession. The drugs were confiscated, said Customs in a press release on Thursday.

After the bust, officers detained the woman for further questioning and to continue their investigation pertaining to the origin and destination of the drugs.

“It should be noted that although [she is – Ed.] a suspect, the passenger is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Due to the ongoing investigation no further information can be given at this time,” said Customs on Thursday afternoon.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/93432-customs-seizes-9-5kg-of-cocaine-at-airport