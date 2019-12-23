Customs seizes cocaine from cruise passenger | THE DAILY HERALD

Some of the seized cocaine. Photo by St. Maarten Customs.

PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten Customs seized an undisclosed amount of cocaine from a cruise passenger, a woman T.J.C., on Wednesday, December 18.

Security personnel of cruise ship Harmony of the Seas contacted Customs officers because they found the cocaine on the woman.

Customs then interviewed C. and she told authorities that she had received the drug that very day from a passenger of cruise ship Sky Princess when they were on shore visiting St. Maarten.

According to Customs, the Prosecutor’s Office issued a fine to C. and she was allowed to continue her journey. Authorities confiscated the cocaine.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/93495-customs-seizes-cocaine-from-cruise-passenger