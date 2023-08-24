CXC delays the release of CSEC preliminary results | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The Caribbean Examinations Council CXC has announced that the release of prelimi-nary results for this year’s Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations will be de-layed.

The results will now be available at 12:00 midnight, instead of the previously scheduled time of 6:00pm. According to a statement released by CXC, the delay was due to unforeseen circumstances.

The preliminary results for the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) and Caribbean Certificate of Secondary Level Competence (CCSLC), however, will still be available at 6:00pm as orig-inally planned. Candidates can access their results at https://www.cxc.org/student-results.

Candidates who have questions about their grades can submit requests for reviews and/or queries. The deadline for submission of requests for reviews or queries is Friday, September 22. Further details can be found on CXC’s official social media pages.

To provide support to candidates accessing their results, CXC will operate a Help Desk service be-tween 6:00pm and 10:00pm today, Thursday, August 24. CAPE and CCSLC candidates who require as-sistance can contact the Help Desk in Barbados at 1-246-227-1800 or in Jamaica at 1-876-630-5200, selecting menu option 0 when prompted by the recording.

CXC apologised for any inconvenience caused and assures CSEC candidates that the team is working hard to provide their preliminary results as soon as possible.

