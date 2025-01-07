Cyclist dies on Airport Road, second fatal accident of 2025 | THE DAILY HERALD

Emergency services are seen at the scene of the accident by the gas station in Simpson Bay.

PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten Police Force KPSM is investigating a tragic traffic incident that claimed the life of a cyclist on Monday evening. The man was cycling on Airport Road near a gas station in Simpson Bay.

Preliminary investigations reveal that around 7:00pm, the driver of a vehicle was reversing onto Airport Road from the gas station as the cyclist was passing behind the car. The cyclist was struck and became trapped under the vehicle.

Emergency services quickly transported the victim to St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) for urgent treatment. Tragically, despite medical efforts, the victim succumbed to his injuries.

This tragic incident marks the second fatal traffic accident of 2025. In response to these recent losses, KPSM is calling on all road users to exercise heightened caution and adopt safe practices.

Drivers are reminded to carefully check their surroundings before reversing or turning, particularly in high-traffic areas, and to utilise mirrors or reverse cameras if available. Cyclists are urged to wear reflective clothing, use lights to enhance visibility, and remain alert, especially at night or in low-light conditions.

All road users are encouraged to stay vigilant, minimise distractions such as mobile phone usage, and strictly adhere to traffic regulations to ensure everyone’s safety.

KPSM extends its deepest condolences to the victim’s family and loved ones.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/cyclist-dies-on-airport-road-second-fatal-accident-of-2025