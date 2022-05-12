Dahlia Daniel to represent island at 5th Miss Elegance Mother Pageant | THE DAILY HERALD

Dahlia Daniel will be competing in the 5th International Elegance Mother Pageant on May 28.

MARIGOT–Believe to Achieve Foundation announced that local Miss Elegance Queen Dahlia Daniel (34) will be representing the island at the fifth annual Miss International Elegance Mother Pageant 2022 on Saturday, May 28, under the theme “The lesson of a mother”.

The pageant’s objective is to embrace, recognise and empower mothers around the world through pageantry and uplift them for their strength and humanitarian gift of giving life, as well as for being a true mother figure and role model for their children.

Daniel was crowned Miss Elegance Mother Queen 2021-22. She was born and raised in St. Maarten/St. Martin and is the mother of three boys. She describes herself as a very loving, caring, ambitious, motivated mother who is trying to make a difference in her community. As a certified healthcare worker, she also finds time to be a babysitter, tour guide, taxi driver and Zumba instructor.

“Sometimes life gets the best of us, especially after becoming a mom,” Daniel admits. “At some point in my life, I had to put myself away and focus on my kids, which led me to my heaviest weight gain at 110 [kilograms – Ed.] kg. I was unhappy, unhealthy, depressed, you name it.

“Then it was right after the lockdown that I decided to take back control of my life. I got down to 78kg (my actual weight at this moment) with no pills, no surgery, only daily workouts and better eating habits. This was my biggest motivation to join this pageant to help encourage women/mothers out there to remember themselves as well. Today, I am a role model to women, advocating that anything is possible once you’re ready to take that big step.

“Your contribution and support would be greatly appreciated to help me on this second journey to be crowned again and will make my dream come true to be an ambassador for all women/mothers who find it hard to get back up and rediscover themselves.

“I leave you with these quotes that I apply to my life: ‘Exercise not only changes your body, it changes your mind, your attitude and your mood.’ ‘Until you spread your wings, you have no idea how far you can fly.’”

Daniel will be competing against five other beauty queens from the British Virgin Islands (BVI), Trinidad and Tobago, St. Kitts and Nevis, Antigua and Barbuda, and Guyana. The show will be held in the Tropicana Ballroom, Simpson Bay, at 8:00pm.

To support Daniel, visit her page @ Miss Dahlia Daniel Miss Elegance Mother Queen 21/22 and “like” her promo video and picture with her son. These votes count tremendously as they each add 10 extra points on the night of the show.

