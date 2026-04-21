D’Angelique Harregan, Leann Richardson take crowns, Richardson wins Chery Tiggo 4 | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–D’Angelique Harregan and Leann Richardson captured the Teen and Senior Carnival Queen titles on Monday night, rising above a competitive field that included Z’naiyrah George, Chrisincia Mathew, Dwanijsha Reid, Aalyah Ash, and Breyenne Brown.

Richardson was also awarded a brand new black Chery Tiggo 4 SUV from Motorworld as her grand prize, adding to her victory and drawing loud cheers from supporters.

The two pageants were held on Monday evening in the Carnival Village. Contestants in the Teen Carnival Queen Pageant delivered an inspiring showcase of youth, talent, and powerful messaging as the island’s next generation of queens took centre stage. Contestants captivated the audience with dynamic performances that went far beyond entertainment.

Throughout the evening, the teen contestants used their platform to address real-life challenges faced by young people, particularly the pressures of social media and modern expectations. Their talent segments blended creativity with purpose, sending uplifting and empowering messages. One standout moment featured a performance to “I Am Beautiful” by Christina Aguilera, reinforcing themes of self-worth and confidence. Dwanijsha Reid delivered a futuristic, cyborg-inspired act that concluded with the resonating message, “I am enough,” drawing a strong emotional connection from the crowd.

Eventual winner D’Angelique Harregan, performing under Team Angie, stood out during the Carnival costume segment with a vibrant and symbolic design. Her costume merged modern and cultural elements, featuring social media icons across the front and a detailed representation of Carnival Village – complete with its iconic food booths – across the back. Her high-energy performance and visible joy on stage made a lasting impression. Meanwhile, Chrisincia Mathew showcased her artistic flair with a nature-inspired costume of her own design, influenced by trees and the work of Clara Reyes, adding a creative dimension to the competition. By the end of the night, Harregan’s overall performance secured her the teen crown.

The Senior Carnival Queen Pageant brought elegance and intensity despite an unexpected last-minute change. With one contestant withdrawing on the morning of the event, the competition became a direct face-off between Breyenne Brown (#3) and Leann Richardson (#4), heightening the stakes for both contestants.

Breyenne Brown delivered a culturally rich performance, incorporating live steel pan music and elements of King Beau Beau, showcasing both musical skill and tradition. Leann Richardson was a formidable competitor from the outset. During the swimsuit segment, she moved confidently across the stage, engaging the audience and highlighting her strong dance background.

Richardson’s talent performance struck a deeply emotional chord as she explored the theme of “control” – encouraging viewers not to be dominated by anxiety or negative thoughts, but instead to embrace power and success. The presentation brought many in the audience to tears and delivered a message that resonated strongly with young women and the wider community.

Her final Carnival costume performance was a showstopper. The aviation-themed presentation, titled “Fly to the Vibe,” celebrated St. Maarten’s identity as a premier travel destination, highlighting its tourism appeal and the world-famous Maho Beach experience. With detailed storytelling and electrifying dance, Richardson captured the spirit of the island, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

By the end of the night, Richardson was crowned Senior Carnival Queen, with Breyenne Brown finishing as runner-up. In a symbolic moment, Richardson was awarded a sleek black Chery Tiggo 4 SUV from Motorworld – matching her contestant number, #4 – as supporters cheered in sports jerseys bearing her number.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/d-angelique-harregan-leann-richardson-take-crowns-richardson-wins-chery-tiggo-4