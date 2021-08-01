Daniel’s services at GEBE ended | THE DAILY HERALD

Sharine Daniel

PHILIPSBURG–The employment of Sharine Daniel as Head of Internal Affairs at utilities company GEBE has been terminated as of July 21, 2021.

GEBE Temporary Manager Mauricio Dembrook declined to divulge the reasons for Daniel’s services being ended when asked on Sunday evening. Daniel could not be reached Sunday night for comment.

In an internal memo dated July 29, Dembrook warned GEBE employees against sharing internal company documents or company information with third parties if it is not approved by management and is not within their job description.

“Unless approved by management or necessary in the scope of job description of employees it is strictly prohibited to provide internal documents and/or information of NV GEBE to a third party, including employees that are no longer employed at NV GEBE,” the memo read. “Management therefore requests employees that have been requested to do so to refrain from providing internal documents and or information of NV GEBE to third parties.

“Should management become aware that internal documents and/or information of NV GEBE has been shared with any third party, including Mrs. Daniel after the end of her employment agreement, without permission of management and outside the scope of the job description of an employee, disciplinary action will be taken against employee(s) that shared such internal documents and or information,” it was stated in the memo.

Daniel had been tipped to become the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GEBE’s Managing Board. However, the Corporate Governance Council (CGC) had said it had “some reservations” regarding appointing her to the post.

CEO Robert-Jan James and Chief Financial Officer Randell Hato were original candidates for positions on the managing board, but both individuals had withdrawn as candidates. Merrill Temmer is proposed for the post of Chief Operations Officer (COO). Government has already decided on the final appointments to the managing board.

CGC provided its advice regarding the intended appointments to the managing board to Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure VROMI Egbert Doran dated April 21, 2021, and booked on May 5, 2021.

In its advice and conclusions, CGC said it recognises the vast experience and knowledge that Daniel has of GEBE, but based on the conclusions of the E&Y Recruitment and Selection Management Board report, “the CGC therefore has some reservations to the appointment of Ms. Sharine Daniel as the CEO of NV GEBE Management Board given the issues raised in the E&Y report.”

The current status of the appointment could not be ascertained.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/daniel-s-services-at-gebe-ended