Daricia makes President’s List at Shaw, paying her own way | THE DAILY HERALD

NORTH CAROLINA/CAY HILL–St. Maarteners are not only known for their resilience, but their sheer determination and push to do their very best. One young St. Maartener embodying this is Daricia Arrindell, a Senior at the United States-based Shaw University with one semester left before completion. Arrindell (25) was recently yet again named on her college’s President’s List, an honour awarded only to students who have maintained a consistent grade-point average of 4.0.

She is not only exceptional at her academic studies. This young athlete is making her way through her schooling with scholarships for her soccer and bowling talents. She also copped an academic readiness and preparedness scholarship and at a business seminar event hosted at Shaw she won a UNCF scholarship of US $1,000. With these and other scholarships, Arrindell is essentially paying her own way through university.

After graduating from Shaw, Arrindell plans to finish her original Bachelors in International Sports Management and Business from the Hogeschool van Amsterdam. This fits in with her passion for sports that is also evident in the recent recruitment to aid the further development of women’s soccer on St. Maarten. Arrindell is the daughter of Tamara Leonard and Edwin “Derrol” Arrindell, and the granddaughter of Esther Halley and Reginald Leonard, and Wilson Arrindell and the late sister Dolly Arrindell.

