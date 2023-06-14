Darryl York launches candidacy with NA | THE DAILY HERALD

A scene during the launch.

PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten born and bred Civil Engineer Darryl York has launched his candidacy with the National Alliance (NA) party during a well-attended event at Emilio’s on Sunday.

Darryl York (standing in centre) flanked by NA candidates, elected representatives and supporters.

In a press release on Tuesday, York said he has a particular interest in infrastructure, agriculture, culture and arts. Describing himself as an analytical young professional, York said in the release that he has branched out beyond his field of expertise and mapped out “his unique approach at some of Sint Maarten’s most pressing matters.”

York’s candidacy launch opened with Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs, Minister of VROMI Egbert Doran and NA candidate Cloyd Ohndhae Marlin giving him their full support.

According to the release, York made it clear that he had come prepared to do the people’s work, he only had one question “R U Ready?”

“The National Alliance has worked through four years of tough times to lay the foundations we are going to build on, R U Ready?” York said.

He highlighted how his upbringing and circumstances nurtured his grit and made him solution-oriented in his professional and private life, combined with his inclination to help however he can. York saw it fit to enter the political arena.

“I invite you to get to know me or get to know me again” he told the crowd of over 150 supporters. As a son of the soil, community always was and always will be important to me. I am happy to be back on my island and am optimistic about what we can do together,” he said while addressing guests at the launch. “Accountability is a major factor in anything that I do, it is a quality that is deeply embedded in me,” he noted. York ended the night by having one-on-one discussions with his supporters, answering questions posed to him.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/darryl-york-launches-candidacy-with-na