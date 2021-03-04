Daughters of the King holds week of activities | THE DAILY HERALD

Children competing in a potato sack race.

ST. EUSTATIUS–Daughters of the King (DOTK) Foundation held a week of fun-filled activities which came to an end on Friday, February 26.

The week started off with some do-it-yourself activities during which the creative young ladies “bedazzled” caps and decorated tea-party hats.

The second day saw the participants engage in more physical activities during a nature walk. After all the exertion, the group cooled down at the pool.

DOTK packed several activities into the schedule on Wednesday, such as making dream-catchers and stuffed animals, games, a pyjama spa day and a musical.

The fourth day featured an elegant high tea afternoon party.

The final day saw the children and adults take part in a sports day with games and races at Frederick Cranston Ball Field.

DOTK, led by director Elaine Cuvalay-Jeffrey, counts 70 young girls and seven activity leaders. Parents assisted during the sports day.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/daughters-of-the-king-holds-week-of-activities