Day care centres to close in anticipation of flooding | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The Council of Ministers (CoM) on Monday evening took the decision to have day care centres remain closed on Tuesday, October 3, in connection with the passing of Tropical Storm Philippe.

This decision was taken based on advice received from the Inspector of Day Care Centers. In the event there is a loss of electricity or water, day care centres would not be able to maintain proper hygiene protocols. And secondly, there is a possibility of flooding in flood-prone areas.

For official weather-related information, check out the Meteorological Department of St. Maarten (MDS) website

The St. Maarten community is urged to learn more about hurricane hazards and resources you need on how to prepare your family, home, or business for a storm/hurricane strike by visiting the Government website

where you will be able to download your "Hurricane Season Readiness Guide' and "Hurricane Tracking Chart." The information here is also valuable for new residents.

Listen to the government radio station SXMGOV – 107.9FM – for official information and news before, during and after a hurricane. You can also follow weather-related news and information as well as national addresses by the Prime Minister, chairlady of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC).

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/day-care-centres-to-close-in-anticipation-of-flooding