De Weever readies for MP post, Lawrence tipped as new minister | THE DAILY HERALD

TEATT Minister Ludmila de Weever during Wednesday’s press briefing.

PHILIPSBURG–Caretaker Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) Ludmila de Weever said she has “big plans” when she takes up her parliamentary post full-time.

She said yesterday, Wednesday, would be her last press briefing with the Council of Ministers in her capacity as TEATT Minister.

Port St. Maarten senior official Roger Lawrence is set to take up the mantle from De Weever as the new TEATT Minister. He is said to have concluded the screening process and is expected to be sworn in later this month.

“This is my last press briefing as Minister of TEATT. I have a big smile on my face because I have big plans when I do go to Parliament,” De Weever told reporters. She thanked everyone including her colleague ministers, stakeholders and everyone else, for the “hard work” put in during her tenure and for the successes and accomplishments made.

Roger Lawrence.

