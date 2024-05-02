DEA names country attaché in Curaçao | THE DAILY HERALD

CA Lauren Carney (left) with Justice Minister Shalten Hato.

WILLEMSTAD–The US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) announced the appointment of Special Agent Lauren Carney as the new Country Attaché (CA) in Curaçao. Assuming this role, she becomes the first woman to hold this position.

Carney will lead the DEA's endeavours in Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, St. Maarten, Saba and St. Eustatius, focusing on dismantling drug-trafficking networks and combating associated illicit activities. According to a release distributed by the American Consulate, “her profound background in law enforcement and international relations positions her as an adept leader to spearhead our mission in the region.”

Curaçao’s geographic significance renders it a crucial hub for drug traffickers seeking routes into North America and Europe. The DEA remains resolute in its commitment to disrupting these nefarious networks and safeguarding the safety and security of the region, added the statement.

"We take immense pride in the appointment of Special Agent Lauren Carney as the new Country Attaché for Curaçao," stated DEA Caribbean Division Special Agent in Charge (SAC) Denis Foster. "Her leadership and expertise will be indispensable as we persist in our efforts to combat drug trafficking in the area."

Carney brings a wealth of experience to her new role, having excelled in previous assignments and garnered notable achievements. Her unwavering dedication to the DEA's mission and her steadfast commitment to upholding the rule of law render her an exceptional choice for this pivotal position.

"I am deeply honoured to serve as the new Country Attaché for Curaçao and the neighbouring islands," she expressed. "I eagerly anticipate collaborating closely with our partners in Curaçao and across the globe to disrupt drug-trafficking networks and bolster regional security."

The DEA remains steadfast in its resolve to collaborate with Curaçao authorities and international partners in the relentless pursuit of combating drug trafficking and

associated illicit activities. “Together, we will uphold the rule of law and shield our communities from the pernicious impact of drugs,” the release concluded.

