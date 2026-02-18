Deadline approaching for 2026 vehicle sticker payments | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The St Maarten Tax Administration is reminding the public that the deadline for 2026 motor vehicle sticker payments is February 27.

All distribution phases are now active, and motorists can complete payments and collect their stickers at the Receivers Office on Pond Island. The office is open from 8:00 AM to 3:30 PM throughout February, with cash payments accepted until 3:00 PM daily. Online payments can also be made via the Sint Maarten government services website or by bank transfer to specified accounts.

Motorists using bank transfers must include their name and vehicle plate number in the description. Once payments are processed, receipts and stickers can be collected within three to five working days at the office, provided all required documents are presented.

The Tax Administration urges all motorists who have not yet paid or collected their 2026 vehicle stickers to do so before the February 27 deadline.

