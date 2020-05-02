Deadline for payroll support has been extended to May 6 | THE DAILY HERALD

Ardwell Irion

PHILIPSBURG–Minister of Finance Ardwell Irion announced Friday evening that the application deadline for Business Payroll Support has been extended to midnight May 6.

He said this is a final extension for the first month of Business Payroll Support. The St. Maarten Stimulus Support Relief Plan (SSRP) team decided on this final deadline extension to grant companies additional time to gather the required documents to apply for the first month of Business Payroll Support.

The final deadline extension also takes into consideration the review and payment process that needs to take place. At present, payments are scheduled to take place during the week of May 11. Applications will be reviewed and confirmed based on a “first in, first out” order. Companies that were first to apply will be reviewed first. Approved applications will be paid out in the same order.

Irion said companies that may not have initially qualified for Business Payroll Support based on the exempt list may still qualify for the “Lockdown Payroll Support Plan.” The deadline to apply for Lockdown Payroll Support is May 22. To verify whether a company qualifies, visit

www.ssrp.sx and go to Lockdown Payroll Support.

The Payroll Support Plan is available to qualifying companies for a maximum of three months. For each month, the company must submit an application requesting payroll support. An overview of payroll support plan options, deadlines and requirements can be found at

www.ssrp.sx.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/deadline-for-payroll-support-has-been-extended-to-may-6