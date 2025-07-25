Deadline nears for 10th annual breastfeeding photo competition | THE DAILY HERALD

Amelia Hing Tapia, 1st place winner in the breastfeeding photo competition of 2024.

PHILIPSBURG–The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), through its Youth Health Care (YHC) section at the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA, is reminding the public that there is just over a week left to enter the 10th Annual Breastfeeding Photo Competition.

The contest, which runs through August 1, is held in celebration of World Breastfeeding Week (WBW), observed globally from August 1 to 7. This year’s theme – “Prioritise Breastfeeding: Create Sustainable Support Systems” – highlights the importance of family and community support in a mother’s breastfeeding journey.

CPS is inviting mothers to submit high-resolution photos capturing real and meaningful breastfeeding moments. In keeping with this year’s theme, entries may also include the partner alongside the mother, emphasising the role of support systems in breastfeeding success.

Now in its tenth year, the photo competition serves as both a tribute to motherhood and a powerful awareness tool promoting the health benefits of breastfeeding for both infants and mothers.

with the subject line “WBW 2025”. Submissions must include the mother’s full name, a contact number, one high-resolution image of the mother breastfeeding (with or without partner), and a short description explaining the motivation to breastfeed.

Photos must be no older than two years, unaltered (no filters or watermarks), and submitted in their original format.

Entries received after the August 1 deadline will not be eligible. Winners will be selected for first, second, and third place prizes.

CPS continues to partner with the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) and the White & Yellow Cross Care Foundation (WYCCF) to promote breastfeeding as a vital part of child development and maternal health.

For more details on how to enter and updates on World Breastfeeding Week activities, follow CPS, SMMC, and WYCCF on social media, or contact CPS at (721) 542-3003.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/deadline-nears-for-10th-annual-breastfeeding-photo-competition