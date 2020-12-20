Dec. 28 a public holiday, a swap for Carnival Day | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Monday, December 28, will be observed as a public holiday in St. Maarten as a swap for the Carnival Holiday that had to be observed on April 30 when the country was in lockdown.

Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labour VSA Richard Panneflek said in a press statement that the Council of Ministers has agreed to celebrate the national public holiday known as Carnival Day, which was Thursday, April 30, on Monday, December 28.

Panneflek wishes everyone safe and happy holidays and said he understands that the holidays are a time of togetherness, but urges all to wear a mask, stay indoors and take COVID-19 “seriously.”

