Decision on Collectivité strike to be handed down on Aug.10 | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT—A judge in the Court of Basse Terre on Friday heard the arguments from the respective lawyers representing union UNI.T 978 and the Collectivité of St. Martin regarding the on-going strike of Collectivité workers but has said he will give his decision on Wednesday, August 10.

President Daniel Gibbs took legal steps last week in an attempt to remove barriers and other means used to block access to Hôtel de la Collectivité that have been hindering or preventing employees from accessing their departments. A summary procedure entailed having a bailiff monitor union activity “hour by hour”.

Secretary General of UNI.T 978 Albert Blake and other union delegates followed the court hearing by video conference in the courthouse in Marigot.

The lawyer for the union argued that there is no unlawful disturbance caused by the strike and the Collectivité services are working. Apparently, the lawyer said that the blocking off of the street was due to a public works situation and not a blockade erected by the strikers. The Collectivite’s lawyer argued that it was blatantly obvious that barriers were placed to prevent access.

Outside the courthouse, Blake denied that workers were being blocked from their departments.

“We are not disturbing services from operating, contrary to what the Collectivité says. Two marriages were performed the other day. We don’t know what the outcome will be on Tuesday, but we are confident that nothing has been broken, nothing has been vandalized and that services are open. So, the strike continues.”

It was understood a major step forward was made on Wednesday at the meeting between UNI.T 978 and elected officials where points two to 30 on the list of the union’s grievances were discussed over three and a half hours.

However, at the heart of the dispute is the stand-off between UNI.T 978 and the Collectivité over the union’s demand for the departure of the Director General of Services (DGS). The union resents the high salaries in the cabinet of the DGS, extravagant perks afforded to her staff, and allegedly frequent absences from the territory.

President Gibbs has said previously based on the facts “there is no justification for elected officials to terminate the mission that has been entrusted to the DGS.”

The Collectivité has so far not reacted to the hearing on Friday.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/decision-on-collectivite-strike-to-be-handed-down-on-aug-10