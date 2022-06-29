Decomposed body of a man found in Statia | THE DAILY HERALD

Ambulance personnel, police officers and firemen at the gravesite.



ST. EUSTATIUS–The body of a man was found in a house on Mamie Apple Road in St. Eustatius around 4:30pm Tuesday, June 28.

The man must have been dead for days. The body was already decomposing when it was found. The doctor declared a natural death. It concerned the man G.M.P. (72), who was born in Aruba on September 1, 1949.

The Caribbean Netherlands Police Department KPCN offered their condolences to the family of the deceased.

The body was transported to Salem Cemetery for burial that same evening. Because of the body’s decomposing state, burial had to take place right away.

Caribbean Netherlands Fire Department BKCN firefighters in hazmat suits took the body from the truck to its last resting place. Queen Beatrix Medical Centre ambulance personnel, firefighters, police officers and the fire and police chiefs were on hand to offer their aid.

A large crowd lined the streets leading to Salem Cemetery. At the cemetery a group of persons sang hymns to send the deceased onward.

