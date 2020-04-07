Decrease in gas, diesel prices as of tomorrow | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) announced on Monday that the maximum consumer prices for gasoline and diesel have decreased. The new prices go into effect as of 6:00am tomorrow, Tuesday, April 7.

The price of gasoline is now NAf. 1.84 per litre and will drop to NAf. 1.59 per litre, whereas the price of diesel is NAf 1.48 per litre and will decrease to NAf. 1.22 per litre.

“Due to the ongoing developments internationally, the prices of crude oil have experienced adjustments downward,” said TEATT in a press release on Monday afternoon.

Due to the current 24-hour curfew, gas stations are not open to the public. However, two gas stations have been given permission to provide fuel for essential and emergency services.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/decrease-in-gas-diesel-prices-as-of-tomorrow