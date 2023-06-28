Delta Airlines has no plans to add Boston-SXM in 2024 | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) Arthur Lambriex apologised for the erroneous press release on Monday about route expansion plans of Delta Airlines, adding flights from Boston to St. Maarten in 2024. This proved not to be the case.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” read a retraction statement from the TEATT Ministry to the media on Wednesday, indicating that the error had been made due to an oversight on their part. “We can confirm that Delta presently has no plans to serve BOS-SXM and the airline’s schedule for St. Maarten is only finalised and published through this winter.”

Lambriex met with representatives of Delta Airlines last week Thursday to explore opportunities for enhancing air travel connectivity. Discussions were held between, Manager of Network Planning Travis Hill and his team at Delta Airlines, Minister Lambriex and members of his Cabinet. Delta representatives shared positive news regarding the airline’s performance in recent months.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/delta-airlines-has-no-plans-to-add-boston-sxm-in-2024