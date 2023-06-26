Delta Airlines to add flights from Boston to St. Maarten in 2024 | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Delta Airlines, on Thursday, during a meeting with Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Traffic and Telecommunication (TEATT) Arthur Lambriex, announced its plans to begin servicing Boston to St. Maarten in 2024. The airline confirmed that there is a growing demand for travel between these destinations.

Minister Lambriex met with representatives from Delta Airlines on Thursday to explore opportunities for enhancing air travel connectivity. Discussions were held between Travis Hill, Manager of Network Planning, and his team at Delta Airlines, Minister Lambriex and members of his Cabinet. Parties emphasized their commitment to bolstering tourism and fostering regional economic growth.

Lambriex said that Delta Airlines has played a significant role in driving air traffic to St. Maarten. “Delta positioned itself among the top three airlines for passenger volume. This recognition underscores Delta’s strong market position and commitment to providing exceptional service to travellers.”

The meeting highlighted the importance of Delta’s operations in major hubs such as New York, Atlanta, and Boston. New York emerged as a significant source of plane embarkations, with Delta playing a pivotal role in supporting the high number of travellers. Delta’s strong presence in Atlanta and Boston also ensures extensive flight options and enhanced connectivity for passengers travelling to and from St. Maarten, Minister Lambriex emphasized.

Delta representatives shared positive news regarding the airline;’s performance in recent months. April, May, and June showed stronger results than the previous period, indicating a growing demand and a favourable market response. Delta’s ongoing success aligns with the company’s commitment to providing exceptional service and meeting customer needs.

Lambriex emphasized the importance of affordable airfares for residents and visitors to St. Maarten and neighbouring islands. The minister highlighted the need for a win-win situation where Delta can achieve its business goals while ensuring accessible and competitive pricing that benefits the local community and promotes tourism.

In a joint statement, Minister Lambriex and Delta Airlines said they are confident that their joint efforts will further enhance air travel connectivity, attract more visitors to the destination, and contribute to the overall economic development of St. Maarten and the surrounding islands.

