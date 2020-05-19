Delta to resume flying to St. Maarten, several other major routes in June | THE DAILY HERALD

ATLANTA/PHILIPSBURG–Delta Air Lines said on Monday that it would resume flying several major routes in June that were suspended due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. This includes St. Maarten and several other Caribbean and trans-Atlantic destinations.

Delta is adding roughly 100 more daily flights in June versus May, even as its overall second-quarter schedule is expected to be 85 per cent smaller than last year’s.

From Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Georgia, Delta plans to resume flights to destinations in the Caribbean including St. Maarten, Aruba, Bermuda, Bonaire; Kingston and Montego Bay, Jamaica; Nassau, the Bahamas; Providenciales, the Turks and Caicos Islands; Punta Cana, the Dominican Republic; and St. Lucia.

Delta also hopes to resume passenger flights to Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China, in June, pending Chinese government approval.

Global airlines have suffered an unprecedented decline in travel due to the pandemic, though some recent indicators show that United States (US) demand may have hit a low.

The US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screened 250,467 travellers on Friday, the first time the number has surpassed 250,000 since March 24, according to daily data on its website.

While that is far below the 2.66 million passengers screened on the same day last year, it is significantly more than the mid-April low of 87,534.

