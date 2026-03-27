Dementia awareness workshop empowers seniors with early detection guidance | THE DAILY HERALD

A scene during the workshop.

PHILIPSBURG–A recent Dementia and Normal Ageing Awareness Workshop brought seniors together for an engaging session focused on increasing understanding of dementia, promoting early recognition, and encouraging proactive planning for healthy ageing.

The workshop was hosted in collaboration with the White and Yellow Cross Care Foundation (WYCCF) and the St Maarten Library Cyber Senior Programme.

The WYCCF and the St Maarten Library Cyber Senior Prog. hosted the workshop.

Facilitators said that while dementia occurs more frequently among older adults, it is not a normal part of ageing. The session also highlighted the importance of early detection and seeking timely medical advice to ensure individuals and families receive the appropriate care and support.

Attendees learned to identify common early warning signs, including memory loss that disrupt can daily life, confusion about time or place, difficulty with communication, and noticeable changes in mood or behaviour. The interactive format encouraged open discussion, allowing participants to share personal experiences, ask questions, and gain clarity on concerns related to ageing and cognitive health.

In addition to dementia awareness, the workshop underscored the value of advance care planning and introduced participants to the wide range of care products and services offered by WYCCF. Practical strategies for maintaining brain health were also shared, including staying mentally and physically active, nurturing social connections, and adopting healthy eating habits.

“This workshop is part of our ongoing commitment to educate and empower our seniors in the community,” a WYCCF representative noted. “By increasing awareness and understanding of dementia, we can help reduce stigma and ensure that individuals and families feel supported.”

The event reflects a continued effort to provide meaningful health education and foster a community that is informed, proactive, and compassionate. More informational sessions will follow as the Sint Maarten Library continues to facilitate community assistance programs aimed at empowering seniors to maintain their independence and self-sustainability.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/dementia-awareness-workshop-empowers-seniors-with-early-detection-guidance