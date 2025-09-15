Demolition of old library building clears way for bold, new beginning | THE DAILY HERALD

Former Library Director Blanca Hodge (right) cuts into a cake in honour of the new library, cheered on by (from left) fellow former Director Glenderlin Davis, Education Minister Melissa Gumbs, NRPB Director Claret Connor and the library’s President of the board Joseanne Peterson.

PHILIPSBURG–The St. Maarten Library celebrated the long-awaited start of a new chapter late Monday afternoon, holding a ceremony recognising the start of the demolition of the old library building, which has been in shambles since it was destroyed by Hurricane Irma in 2017.

In its place will be a larger, state-of-the-art building with multifunctional spaces geared at engaging and opening the minds of young and old – a major improvement compared to the downsized main branch the non-profit currently operates in, around the corner on Walter Nisbeth Road.

The special moment was shared between current and past library management, staff and board, representatives of National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB) and Windward Roads, as well as Education Minister Melissa Gumbs and Head of the Culture Department Clara Reyes.

Windward Roads is carrying out the demolition works, while NRPB provides funding on behalf of the Government of St. Maarten via the St. Maarten Trust Fund which is financed by the Government of the Netherlands and managed by the World Bank.

Sharing a few words were NRPB Director Claret Connor, Minister Gumbs and former library Director Glenderlin Davis. They each acknowledged how long it has taken for the library to get to this point – the first tangible step towards the new library.

Connor assured that NRBP will bring the project through to completion, and emphasised that it is being done right, so that it only needs to be done once.

Gumbs called the establishment one that is near and dear to her, reflecting on her childhood experiences at the library.

Davis praised the staff and board for their commitment and patience, incorporating the serenity prayer into her speech.

The main speaker, President of the library’s board Joseanne Peterson, said, “The storms scattered not just the books and the bricks, but part of our community’s heart. In the years since, we have pressed on in a smaller space, never giving up our dream that one day St. Maarten would have its own library, worthy of its people.

“The library of the future that we’re creating will not be just shelves and study tables, it will be a hub of discovery, a place where children’s imaginations can soar, where students can find the tools to succeed, and where our community can gather, learn, and grow. With the help of technology, our future library will open the world wider than ever before.

“Imagine a child here in St. Maarten exploring art in Paris, science in Tokyo, or history in Africa, all in one afternoon. Imagine a space that is alive with culture, innovation and opportunity, while still preserving the warmth and welcome that every library should hold. …

“As the walls fall today, let us not feel lost, but let’s have hope. We are not watching the end, but the clearing of the ground for a bold new beginning. The story of our library is the story of St. Maarten itself, it’s tested by storms yet unshaken in spirit. Because above all, we are a resilient people.”

